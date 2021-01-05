Light overnight drizzle recorded in and around Mumbai

Light spells of rain were reported overnight across Mumbai and its neighbouring areas late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies continued to reduce visibility owing to a cyclonic circulation spreading from Punjab to the Arabian Sea.

Parts of Mulund, Vikhroli and Thane saw light drizzle early Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has predicted that south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra and some areas of Marathwada are likely to see thunderstorm and light rainfall for the next four to five days. However, Mumbai is expected to see cloudy skies but no significant rainfall is predicted over this period.

“An active Western Disturbance lies as a middle and upper level cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbouring areas with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at lower levels. A north-south zone of wind confluence continues to exist from north Punjab to northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between the southwesterlies in association with the above Western Disturbance and lower level moist southeasterlies,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees above normal. Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal.

Air quality continued to remain poor on Monday with an overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 252 (poor). The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. Safar categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Of the 10 stations at which the air quality was measured, Mazagaon breathed the worst air with an AQI of 323 (very poor) followed by Navi Mumbai where the AQI measured 306 (very poor).

“AQI of Mumbai for Monday was poor because of low dispersion, while the change in wind direction will increase the amount of clean marine air leading to poor to moderate AQI for Mumbai for the next two days,” said a spokesperson from Safar.