Liquor shops in Thane start home delivery

A liquor shop at Vartak Nagar in Thane displays phone number for home delivery of alcohol. (Praful Gangurde/ht)

After Thane district collector gave permission for home delivery of alcohol, liquor shop owners are flooded with calls for orders.

As per rules, shop keepers will deliver only if the customer has an alcohol permit. There will be no delivery of liquor in containment zones.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has asked shop owners to take orders over phone. Customers can also order online.

Sunny Dighe, owner of Regal Wines at Patlipada, said, “We have displayed our phone number outside the shops. We have received a lot of calls for orders. We can only delivery a restricted quantity. We note down the permit number for authenticity and check drinking permit during delivery. We are also explaining the rules to customers.”

Country-made liquor will not be allowed to be delivered home.

“We have 177 containment zones in Thane. All rules by the excise department, collector and municipal corporation should be implemented. We will keep a strict eye on all liquor shops to ensure no one flouts any rules,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

Nimish Pol, 31, a resident of Patlipada, said, “I received the liquor bottles on Tuesday evening. I had placed an order on Monday and took a permit from the shop owner itself.”