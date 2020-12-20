Sections
List of 16K prepared for Covid vaccine phase 1 in Navi Mumbai

A list of more than 16,000 healthcare and frontline workers who will be the first to receive the vaccine has been prepare

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:04 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Testing for Covid being done in Vashi. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has drawn up a plan for the first phase of Covid vaccinations in the city. A list of more than 16,000 healthcare and frontline workers who will be the first to receive the vaccine has been prepared.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, on Saturday, held a task force meeting to review the preparations for the Covid vaccination. The task force includes civic officials, medical professionals, WHO representatives and district vaccinators amongst others.

The Covid vaccine centres will have a waiting room, vaccination room and an independent inspection room. Each squad will consist of four vaccination officers and one vaccinator. A hundred people will be vaccinated at each centre daily. All institutions have been asked to provide for the required space.

The NMMC health officers have received training for the drive on December 17 while the personnel will be given the training on December 22.

Bangar, said, “The vaccination process may not yet have started but we have undertaken pre-planning to be ready for it once the vaccines arrive. In the first phase, 4,490 personnel from NMMC’s 42 health centres and 12,431 personnel from 904 private medical institutions have been registered for the Covid vaccine.

“Once the drive begins, those who have been registered will be informed of their place and date of vaccination on their registered mobile number. Once they are vaccinated, the certificate too will be sent on their phone. Those vaccinated will have to continue to wash their hands or use santisers, wear masks and maintain social distancing.”

