Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Local derails near Atgaon station on Kalyan-Kasara route, services affected

Local derails near Atgaon station on Kalyan-Kasara route, services affected

Railways had begun the work to restore the services on the route after the incident.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:22 IST

By Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kalyan

The derailed bogey of the local train near Atgaon railway station in Maharashtra. (Sourced Photo)

One rake of a suburban local train derailed near Atgaon railway station on Kalyan-Kasara route in Maharashtra on Saturday morning around 7.28 am leading to suspension of some services on the route. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident and a breakdown train had reached the site for clearing the track for resumption of train services.
Also Read: Dombivli murder case: Five arrested

Senior officials of central railway (CR) also left for the site for supervision.

“The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Due to the incident, the Atgaon -Kasara down line is affected while the Kalyan - Kasara up line is not affected. The local services between Asangaon - Kasara will remain cancelled till the restoration work is completed. Meanwhile the railway is running special trains from Titwala to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) and Kalyan to CSMT,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI files charge sheet against Christian Michel James, Rajiv Saxena
Sep 19, 2020 12:00 IST
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 10:39 IST
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 12:02 IST
Earth Sciences ministry may buy instrumented research aircraft for Rs 250 crore
Sep 19, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

Priyanka’s birthday wish for Danielle, Sushant’s sister talks of loss
Sep 19, 2020 12:00 IST
Parliament monsoon session: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 12:02 IST
On eve of polls, Bihar parties underline importance of ecological issues
Sep 19, 2020 11:56 IST
Hera Pheri movie series characters as computer keys? Check hilarious tweet
Sep 19, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.