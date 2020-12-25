Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Local train services on Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Thane route suspended

Local train services on Thane-Vashi, Nerul-Thane route suspended

The local train services were suspended at 10.05am owing to the entanglement of overhead wires at Koparkhairane railway station, and are yet to be restored

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:34 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational photo. (Praful Gangurde)

Local train services on Central Railway’s trans-harbour route between Thane and Vashi and Nerul and Thane railway stations were suspended on Friday morning owing to the entanglement of overhead wires at Koparkhairane railway station.

The local train services were suspended at 10.05am and are yet to be restored.

“The traffic from Vashi to Thane and Nerul to Thane has been suspended. All efforts are being made to restore traffic as soon as possible.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways.

Another official said that the disruption will probably not cause hardship to commuters as it is a public holiday on account of Christmas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi’s veiled dig at farmers’ protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Powerhouse of nutrition
by Prerna Gauba
‘Do they take your land too?’ PM Modi’s veiled dig at farmers’ protest
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Vikram’s second look from Cobra released on Christmas. See poster
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Make your home Christmas ready
by Prerna Gauba
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.