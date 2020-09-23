Sections
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Passengers at the Sion railway station also faced difficulties due to the rain as there was severe waterlogging in the tracks.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 07:23 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vehicles drive in heavy rain on WEH at Goregaon in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Local passenger train services in Mumbai on Wednesday were affected due to heavy rains. Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to disruption in local train services and waterlogging in certain areas.

Local train services are also affected due to the rains which began from Tuesday afternoon. Central Railways services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Thane railway station have been suspended. The harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi has also been affected by the rainfall.

Western Railways also said that they are suspending the local train services due to waterlogging. Train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations are suspended. Train services between Andheri and Virar railway stations remain operational.

Passengers at the Sion railway station also faced difficulties due to the rain as there was severe waterlogging in the tracks.



Passengers at the Kurla railway station and Chuna Bhatti railway station faced difficulties due to waterlogging. Streets in Goregaon also witnessed waterlogging due to the rains.

Central Railways also had to cancel one outstation train and rescheduled three outstation trains owing to the heavy rainfall.

South Mumbai surpasses 3,000-mm mark, highest seasonal rain in a decade

The Sion-Matunga road faced waterlogging due to the heavy rains which began from Tuesday afternoon.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ on Wednesday. They also said that suburban Mumbai received 23.4mm rain on Tuesday.

(with inputs from agencies)

