Home / Mumbai News / Local trains collide in a car shed in Mumbai, one injured

Local trains collide in a car shed in Mumbai, one injured

A railway employee was injured after two local trains collided inside Western Railway operated Mahalaxmi railway car shed on Thursday night. The collision reportedly occurred while...

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:17 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

A railway employee was injured after two local trains collided inside Western Railway operated Mahalaxmi railway car shed on Thursday night.

The collision reportedly occurred while the local trains were being moved inside the car shed.

The employee sustained a minor injury to his finger in the incident and was provided with immediate medical attention.

The reason for collision is not known and the Western Railway has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“Inquiry has been ordered and the incident is being thoroughly investigated. One railway staff has suffered a minor injury,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, Western Railway.

