Local trains resume in Mumbai after 84 days

After 84 days, local trains in Mumbai began operations for essential workers on Monday. The first train operated at 4.03am, between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Distancing norms were observed and passengers were screened before boarding trains. Train services for the general public remain suspended.

Late on Sunday night, the railways had issued a notification allowing Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) to resume select suburban train services for essential staff, as identified by the state government. On Monday, approximately 60,000 passengers travelled by local trains, according to CR and WR. The state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted a list of who would travel from their respective stations to the railways. Nearly 40 thousand railway tickets were sold on Monday.

To board trains, passengers had to undergo thermal screening and show their identity cards. Entry and exit points at stations have been limited and are being manned by Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai Police and railway ticketing staff.

A total of 700 passengers were allowed on board each train, with approximately 58 passengers inside each compartment. “The number of passengers boarding from the railway stations was received from state government and BMC. Employees were asked to report early. The timings of local trains have also been coordinated with office shift timings,” said a senior CR official.

This came on a day the state’s death toll reached 4,128 with a single-day record of 178 fatalities. Maharashtra recorded 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 110,744. For the first time, the state has more recoveries than active cases. The recovery rate in the state stands at 50.61% as there are 50,554 active cases in the state. Mumbai recorded 1,067 new Covid-19 cases taking the city’s tally to 59,293.

On Monday afternoon, WR’s divisional railway manager clarified on Twitter that train services were running for BMC, Mumbai Police personnel and those working at Mantralaya and in government and private hospitals.