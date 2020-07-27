Lockdown effect: Metro-7, 2A and MTHL work delayed

Sections
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:41 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

The outbreak of Covid-19 has delayed the city administration’s plans for a smoother commute by around six months, as a result of the lockdown which has disrupted work on the Metro and the Mumbai trans-harbour link (MTHL).

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) revised estimate, trial runs for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East -Andheri East) is likely to be in December 2020 and the lines may be operational by May 2021.

The two Metro routes, which are part of the 337-kilometre (km) master plan for the Metro, were initially expected to be operational by December this year, with trial runs being conducted in September.

MTHL, a 22km long sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, may also see a delay of six months.



RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said the delay is largely due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The timelines are still being worked out. It might be completed before time, if we get adequate workforce.”

Owing to the lockdown, the authority is also facing a shortage of workers, many of whom returned to their villages in other parts of the country. The supply chain of material and machinery has also been severely affected.

For instance, in case of MTHL, while more than 5,000 workers were available at the site prior to lockdown, there are 2,247 workers at the project site in July.

“The manufacture and transportation of steel spans that were required from foreign countries has been affected. Till June, around 27% work on all packages had been completed,” an official from MMRDA said on condition of anonymity.

The Metro work has been divided into three packages. For Metro-2A, or the yellow line, MMRDA has completed 85% of the civil works. For Metro-7, or the red line, 79% of the civil works have been completed. Track laying for both corridors have commenced.

