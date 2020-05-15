Lockdown wishlist: Ingredients, dishwasher, high-speed internet top Mumbaiites’ list
As most people are dwelling on these questions now, Mumbaiites and Delhiites have given their verdict. According to a survey covering mainly these two cities, 63% respondents said they wish for an endless supply of cooking ingredients, 35% wish for a full-time house-help, while 32% want dishwashers and 33% want high-speed internet.
The survey also reveals that 13% of those surveyed want to buy a new phone post-lockdown, while 10% wish to purchase a dishwasher or a new washing machine. When asked about the first thing they plan to do once lockdown is lifted or eased, 32% said they want a grooming session at the salon while 20% said they want some form of outdoor activity.
The survey, undertaken by advisory firm The Mavericks looked at 600 respondents, mainly from Mumbai (24%) and Delhi (41%) and other Indian cities (35%), to gauge behavioural changes as well as customer expectations after lockdown ends.
Chetan Mahajan, CEO of The Mavericks, said, “With people being stuck at home for a long time, there are a lot of things they wish they had to survive this period. Working couples wish they had some help because they completely depended on their domestic helps as a support system.”
Of the respondents, 67% also said they will not travel for six months unless absolutely essential, while 24% said they will not go to movie halls before six months. When asked about habits that people have left behind, 65% said they have stopped eating outside, while 13% have stopped smoking and drinking.
Sixty-one per cent of those surveyed also said they are facing issues related to mental health owing to the lockdown, uncertainty and financial crises. A majority of respondents are also eager to get back to office as working from home is proving to be challenging for 75%. 63% are also looking at a healthier lifestyle with focus on personal fitness and immunity-building.