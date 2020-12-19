Low-key X’mas celebrations with most indulging in home-made delicacies

With most families working from home this year, the age-old tradition of making Christmas goodies like Jujube, Kulkul or Marzipans is back.

The demand for store-bought goodies, which was increasing since the last few years, has reduced this year with most people still wary of outside food. Even those who have been making goodies at home and selling have got fewer orders this year.

The city, though, has managed to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 so far, Christmas celebrations in the city still will be low-key. Most families are not expecting guests and, thus, are not indulging in large quantities of store delicacies.

Penny Rathore, 47 and a resident of Kolbad, has been making Christmas goodies and selling them since the last 25 years. She said, “I take orders from other countries as well. My regular clientele remains the same. However, owing to the pandemic situation, the quantity of goodies ordered has reduced as everyone may not be visiting friends or expecting guests like earlier. Also, there are many who have started selling cakes from home. Not everyone has been financially sound post-lockdown and this has become a means to earn.”

From cakes including the traditional plum cake, coconut rawa cake, date and walnut cake and the goodies like guava cheese, coconut cookies, milk cream and marshmallows are preferred during Christmas.

“Sweets like jujube, kulkul and marzipan are traditional Christmas delicacies. Many households also make nankhatai and chakli. These are not very complicated recipes. However, they are time consuming, but with enough time to spare during the lockdown, I have managed to learn a few and will try them this year,” said Benita D’Silva, 39, resident of Rabodi.

Many have elaborate plans to decorate the house. “As we do not really have to juggle between work and home like before, work from home has given a lot of time at hand to focus on the decorations and we are coming up with innovative ideas. But, we will not be having any guests due to the social-distancing and pandemic rules this year,” said Alex Coelho, 45, resident of Rabodi.

Though people may not be visiting friends and relatives, Christmas this year surely is more about celebrating together as a family.