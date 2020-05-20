Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Lowest on the list so far, five city wards to soon touch 500-case mark

Lowest on the list so far, five city wards to soon touch 500-case mark

Five wards--T ward (Mulund), RN ward (Dahisar), C Ward (Marine Lines), B Ward (Dongri) and RC ward (Borivli)--that had the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the city are now inching towards the...

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:26 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Five wards--T ward (Mulund), RN ward (Dahisar), C Ward (Marine Lines), B Ward (Dongri) and RC ward (Borivli)--that had the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the city are now inching towards the 500-mark. The growth has been fastest in T ward, with 216 cases last week but now they stand at 413.

According to BMC officials, the doubling rate in Mulund is currently around seven days that has to be increased to 10 days on a priority. The rise in cases in the area has links to slums, majorly in Indira Nagar, followed by several cases having a connection to the APMC market and the clearing agents of Mumbai Port who have contributed to the spike. BMC said that many from the trading community, involved in essential services, spread the virus amongst their families which also contributed to the increase.

Kishore Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner, T Ward, said, “The doubling rate is currently seven days and we have to increase it to break the chain. The outbreak that was earlier reported in slums is now much under control, however, the priority is to contain the virus in residential housing societies. Citizens have to cooperate and stay indoors to break the chain.”

In Mulund, out of the total 413 cases, 116 have been cured followed by 10 deaths. About 66 buildings were sealed and there were 15 containment zones in the area.



The civic body is also setting up a quarantine facility of around 115 beds near Mulund check naka on the land that was being used for octroi naka. Mihir Kotecha, BJP MLA from Mulund said, “The facility is being made ready. It will be up for use in the next 48 hours.”

According to BMC’s data last week, T Ward and RN ward that includes Dahisar and parts of Borivli, have growth rates of 18% and 11% respectively. RN Ward that had the lowest number of cases, had 192 till Monday compared to 101 on May 12, followed by C Ward including Marine Lines and Kalbadevi, with 234 cases till Monday compared to 134 on May 12. Further, at R Central Ward (Borivli) there were 221 cases on May 12 followed by 347 on Tuesday.

At B ward (Dongri), cases rose from 184 on May 12 to 221 on Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

500 migrants gathered at Dera Bassi screening centre lathi-charged by police
May 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Dynamics of Indo-Pak relations in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
Over 50% migrants from Sangrur refuse to return their hometowns
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
From June 1, govt to restart 200 trains but without ACs, bookings to start soon
May 20, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.