Maha Covid recovery rate rises to 68.33%

Maharashtra on Monday reported 9,181 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 524,513, while the death toll rose to 18,050 with 293 new fatalities. Mumbai saw 925 new infections and 46 deaths, taking the tally to 124,307 and toll to 6,845.

A total of 6,711 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total of recovered patients to 358,421, which pushed the recovery rate to 68.33%. The state has 147,735 active patients — 1,001,268 are home quarantined and 35,521 are in institutional quarantine. The percentage of active patients against the recovered ones has improved to 41.21% on Monday, from 66.49% two weeks ago on July 27. The state conducted 48,430 tests and the cumulative positivity rate of the state stood at 18.91%.

Pune district continues to be on top, with respect to daily caseload, at 1,699 new cases, including 280 in rural Pune, 779 in Pune city and 640 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune city has, however, for the first time in the past few weeks reported fewer cases than Mumbai. Pune city reported 23 deaths, while 19 fatalities were reported in the district’s rural part.

Of the other deaths on Monday, 96 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 46 in Mumbai, 10 in Mira-Bhayander, eight in Thane city and seven in Kalyan-Dombivli.

State’s case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 3.44%, against the national rate of 2.01%.

The CFR of the state is a cause of worry for the state administration, as of the total fatalities, more than half have been reported in the past 35 days. Of the 17,757 deaths reported in the past five months of outbreak of the Covid-19, till August 9, 8,935 or 50.32% deaths were between July 6 and August 9. First case of the virus infection was reported in the state on March 9 this year. In the last 35 days, the state reported 3,08,713 infections and registered a CFR of 2.89%.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune districts accounted for 69.34% or 6,196 deaths in the last 35 days. Mumbai alone has seen 1,900 cases during this period.

According to the officials, the high CFR is attributed to the weak health infrastructure, lacklustre approach towards tracking and tracing of contacts. “Districts like Nandurbar depend on testing labs from neighbouring districts, leading to delay in reports, which in turn results in faster spread of the infection. The district’s administrations in such districts have failed to rope in private laboratories and use private infrastructure. The state and central government’s diktats for aggressive testing and tracing are not followed rigorously. We have been asking the district authorities to trace at least 15 people per infection, but in many districts it is below 10. Districts like Jalgaon, Solapur, Nagpur have not been able to augment the infrastructure and manage the available resources properly,” said an official from the health department.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that the authorities have been directed to go for the aggressive tracing of more than 15 people per infection and their proper treatment which will help in reduction of CFR.

Dr TP Lahane, director, directorate of medical education and research said, “High CFR is due to the late admission of patients in many districts. We have directed authorities to go for aggressive tracking and tracing to entail reduction in fatalities. We have set up labs in almost all districts now.” Dr Sanjay Pattiwar, public health consultant, said, “In many districts, we do not have crucial infrastructure with ICUs, oxygen and ventilators, apart from the lack of trained manpower and medical expertise. Government should have participation of the doctors from private medical colleges, which will help the authorities tide over the shortage of doctors. Proper analysis of deaths and critical patients with the help of district-level committee of doctors will also help the government in reducing CFR.”