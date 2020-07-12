Maha Covid toll crosses 10K; cases up by 8,139

Maharashtra’s death toll due to Covid-19 on Saturday breached the 10,000 mark with 223 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, as the state’s case tally also registered its highest single-day spike of 8,139 infections — first in excess of 8,000.

The toll stands at 10,116 and the tally at 246,600, according to data released by state health department, which also stated that active cases rose close to 1 lakh at 99,202. The state reported its first Covid-19 death on March 17, which means it took 117 days to cross the grim 10,000 mark

Saturday was also the second consecutive day the state reported its sharpest single-day spike after it recorded 7,862 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai maintained a sort of stability in the number of fresh cases. On Saturday, it reported 1,284 new cases, taking the tally to 91,745. Of them, active cases are 22,782. Mumbai’s toll stands at 5,244 after 39 more deaths were reported.

The number of recovered patients in the state also increased to 1,36,985 after 4,360 patients had recovered in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 55.55%.

Maharashtra is looking at a surge as the tally of new cases has crossed the 8,000-mark. The cases are going up across the state, whereas the situation in Mumbai appears to be slightly under control when compared to last month. Mumbai’s contribution to total cases has reduced to 37.20% (with 91,745 cases) from 58.09% (with 43,492 cases) on June 3.

“Everybody is agreeing that Mumbai is seeing a plateau, in the sense that cases are not coming down, but they are not rising either. Most people are predicting that it will stay so for a while. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said a senior BMC official.

In contrast, the number of daily cases in other eight cities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) looks like spreading at a rapid speed. Their contribution in total cases has been increased to 25.56% (63,039 cases) from 15.49% on June 3 (11,594 cases).

The cities are Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Bhiwandi-Nizampur.

On Saturday, Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 640 fresh infections, Thane 455, Navi Mumbai 256, Ulhasnagar 304, Mira-Bhayander 260, Vasai-Virar 305, Panvel 169 and Bhiwandi-Nizampur recorded 63.

Amid the rise in number of cases in MMR, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with commissioners of civic bodies in the region on July 9 and termed the situation a “concern”. This was Thackeray’s second interaction with the civic chiefs in under two weeks.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the health infrastructure in many cities in MMR, Thackeray has directed them to follow the example of Mumbai and ramp up health facilities for Covid-19 cases. The CM, during a video conference, also asked to set up field hospitals to treat patients. The areas that are not in red zone (apart from 19 cities) are also experiencing a surge in cases.

Their contribution in total cases rose to almost double in more than a month. It has now gone up to 17.56% from 9.32% on June 3. This indicates a rise even in rural areas of the state.

Dr Archana Patil, director, Directorate of Health Services, said they are working only on enhancing healthcare facilities and cannot say that the peak has started. “Currently, we are monitoring the growth rate of fresh infections and based on that, making projections for the coming weeks. I cannot say that the peak has started. Our priority is to augment healthcare facilities because more cases need more medical facilities. We will have to match the health infrastructure with the rise in fresh cases in each and every district of the state,” Dr Patil said.

As number of Covid cases is rising, stricter lockdown restrictions have been imposed in several cities and districts by the local administration.

On Saturday, Solapur municipal corporation also declared that lockdown will be imposed between July 16 and 26 to break the chain. Solapur municipal commissioner Milind Shambharkar made the announcement after 77 fresh cases were reported in the city. The case count went up to 3,085.

On Friday, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies had decided to impose a 10-day lockdown from July 13, while Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies, too, have extended their ongoing lockdown for seven more days till July 19.

Along with spike in cases, the state is also facing large number of deaths on daily basis. In the past 11 days (since July 1), it has recorded 2,110 Covid-19 casualties.

With 9,893 deaths, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded 4.15% on Friday. It is second highest in the country after Gujarat, where the CFR is 5.05% with 2,022 deaths (40,069 cases) till Friday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Maharashtra still has highest number of deaths across states in the country.

After forming a task-force of expert doctors in all districts and the state has now decided optimum use of the testing infrastructure and also start rapid testing to bring down CFR.

In a letter from the health department earlier this week, all district collectors and municipal commissioners have been directed to bring down the positivity rate to less than 10% and reduce CFR to less than 1%.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that they are focussing on reducing CFR and for this they have decided to increase daily number of testing in the state. “We have decided to conduct more testing so that more people can be traced and CFR as well as positive rate against total testing can be reduced and be brought under 10%,” Tope said.

Currently, the positivity rate against total tests is 19.17% as 246,600 tests were found positive, out of the total 1,285,991 samples tested so far.

Currently, 47,376 people have been kept in institutional quarantine and 6,80,017 people have been put under home quarantine across the state. The health minister said the existing institutional quarantine facilities in metro cities need to be augmented, considering aggressive tracing in slum areas.