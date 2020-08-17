Maha Covid toll crosses 20,000 as tally nears 6L

Maharashtra on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 20,000 fatalities due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as it added 288 deaths, taking the toll to 20,037. The state also recorded 11,111 new Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 595,865.

Of the 288 deaths reported on Sunday, 233 were from the previous 48 hours and 31 were from last week. The remaining 24 deaths were from the period before last week.

With the new infections, the total active cases in the state stood at 158,395. On Sunday, 8,837 people were discharged, taking the tally of recovered to 417,123; the recovery rate improved to 70%.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra stood at 3.36%, however, the absolute number of deaths reported daily is on the rise. In the past one month alone, Maharashtra has added 8,843 deaths or 44.13% of fatalities to the toll. On July 16, Maharashtra had 11,194 fatalities.

The state government, according to a senior bureaucrat, is concerned about the high number of deaths in the state.

“The chunk of deaths has come from urban areas, but now, fatalities are being reported from rural and semi-urban areas. The chief minister has already directed district officials and municipal commissioners to bring it under control through various measures, including early detection and segregating people with co-morbidities, etc. We will see the results soon. The state has planned to bring it down to under 2% in a month,” he said, without wishing to be named.

Mumbai has the highest number of fatalities in the state with 7,133 and has a CFR of 5.5%, much higher than the state’s percentage. Thane, Pune districts have most fatalities, followed by Mumbai, while Nandubar, Solapur and Akola districts have the highest CFR after Mumbai, of 4.5%, 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member on the state-appointed Covid-19 task force said, “In Mumbai, the number of deaths is seeing a downward trend now. We want to reduce the CFR below 1% [in the state] and we are implementing all [possible] strategies to bring it down.” Regarding the fatalities going up outside Mumbai, Dr Joshi said, “There are various factors. Peaks are different in different geographies. When a region or area is at peak the numbers of cases and fatalities would naturally be higher.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pune district, which comprises Pune city, Pune rural, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, surpassed Mumbai to become the most affected district in the state with 130,606 confirmed cases, while Mumbai, which recorded 1,010 new infections on Sunday has 128,726 confirmed cases. Mumbai recorded 47 fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,133.

Pune recorded 1,539 new cases and 32 fatalities, taking the total tally and toll to 79,488 and 2,051, respectively. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 905 new cases, taking its tally to 34,579. It reported 19 fatalities, taking its toll to 603. Pune district reported 644 new infections, taking the tally in Pune rural to 16,539. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding Mumbai, reported 2,095 new infections, taking the count to 158,572. The region also reported 39 fatalities.

Maharashtra clocked a positivity rate of 21.69% on Sunday with 51,226 samples being tested and 11,111 of them turning positive. The positivity rate is higher than the state’s overall positivity rate of 18.84%. Kolhapur, Sangli, Latur, Osmanabad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Nagpur districts continued to report a large number of cases in the state. Nagpur city reported 552 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 9,571. While the rural part of the district saw 139 cases. Nashik city reported 478 new cases, taking its tally over 18000.

No rush to relax lock down completely: CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had indicated that he is not in a rush to open up restrictions on activities. Thackeray, while speaking to Covid-19 task force members Dr Shashank Joshi and Dr Rahul Pandit said that he does not want a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak after relaxations were provided.

Thackeray, who has been cautious in providing relaxation in the curbs put to control the spread of Covid-19, said that wherever there was a hurry to open up the lockdown, it had to be re-imposed after cases increased. “We are in the first wave and I don’t want a second wave in Maharashtra under any circumstances. And the second wave comes when we pat our backs on how we controlled the coronavirus and become complacent,” he said.