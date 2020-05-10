Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maha Govt should allow private vehicles to ferry migrants: Sanjay Raut

Maha Govt should allow private vehicles to ferry migrants: Sanjay Raut

Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Friday.

Updated: May 10, 2020 11:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Raising concern over migrant workers setting off for their hometowns on foot, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said they were falling sick and some have also died. (PTI file photo )

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Maharashtra government should give permission to private vehicles for ferrying migrant labourers to their native places during the lockdown.

Raising concern over migrant workers setting off for their hometowns on foot, Raut said they were falling sick and some have also died.

“The labour class is walking back home, this is not a good picture. Their children are with them. Railways is not ready to operate trains for them. The state government should give permission to private vehicles to ply,” Raut tweeted.

“People are falling ill while walking. Some have died.



Even then their walking hasn’t stopped, the Rajya Sabha member further said.

Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Friday.

The labourers, rendered jobless due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, had set off for their homes on foot along the rail tracks apparently to escape police attention.

On March 28, four migrant labourers were crushed to death when a speeding tempo ran over them on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:15 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
May 10, 2020 10:48 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

Exclusivity is key: BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues
May 10, 2020 12:14 IST
Covid-19 cases double in Maharashtra in 9 days, tally now above 20,000
May 10, 2020 12:11 IST
Here’s what’s new in WhatsApp this week
May 10, 2020 12:04 IST
Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat
May 10, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.