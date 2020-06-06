Sections
Maharashtra govt to act against its employees for remaining absent without permission

In a notification released on Friday, the Maharashtra government tightened its grip on employees stating the disciplinary action will be taken against employees who are found to be absent without...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a notification released on Friday, the Maharashtra government tightened its grip on employees stating the disciplinary action will be taken against employees who are found to be absent without seeking prior permission. The action will be initiated under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

Starting June 8, it has also asked employees to be present in the office for one day every week. “A roster will be prepared by departmental heads on which employees are to be present on which days,” the notification states.

Apart from those on medical leave or those who have taken prior permission, the state has made it imperative for all employees to report on the specified days.

“It has been observed that many employees have also left for villages or have taken leave without permission. This is putting undue stress on the staff present in the office. It is imperative to stay loyal to the government work and that work be distributed equally across employees,” the notification read.



