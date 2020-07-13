Maha records 7,827 new Covid cases, 173 deaths; tally 254,427

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 7,827 fresh Covid-19 cases, its third highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 254,427. Active cases in the state now stand at 103,615, while the recovery rate touched 55.15%, after 3,340 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered patients to 140,325.

The state also recorded 173 new fatalities, pushing the toll to 10,289. Mumbai recorded 1,243 new cases and 44 fatalities, which took its tally to 92,988 and toll to 5,288. Active cases in Mumbai stand at 22,540.

After crossing the 1-lakh case mark on June 12, the state reported 153,286 cases at a daily average of 5,110 cases. In 30 days, state saw 6,572 fatalities at a daily average of 219 cases. Though the case fatality rate (CFR) has reduced during the period, the daily death rate has increased. There has been addition of 53,900 active cases in the past 30 days.

Pune city continued to record the second-highest number of cases after Mumbai and reported 990 infections in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 29,048. Pune district, including also the urban part of Pimpri-Chinchwad, recorded 1,749 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,145. Kalyan-Dombivli retained its second position in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in terms of new infections and reported 779 cases as its tally rose to 14, 611. The MMR, which comprises nine civic bodies and semi-urban parts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar, reported 4,475 cases on Sunday (57.18 % of the state’s daily infections), taking the tally to 173,060. Thane city recorded 465 new cases, followed by 321 new cases in Navi Mumbai.

Of the 173 fatalities , 44 were in Mumbai, 22 each in Pune city and Thane city, 10 each in Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai.

State’s CFR stands at 4.04%, much below 4.8% reported on June 16, after the state government added 1,328 deaths on a single day as part of the reconciliation of data. State’s CFR was 3.25% on May 25 and 3.37% on May 31. The national CFR is 2.67%.

Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nashik and Solapur continue to report high number of cases with addition of 222, 209, 182 and 277 cases.

The rising number of cases in MMR has forced civic bodies to extend the stricter lockdown by a few more days. Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body extended its ongoing lockdown by a week till July 19, after a similar order was issued in neighbouring Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Mira-Bhayander.

The districts with a high number of cases, too, have extended their lockdown with stricter norms.

The state government has asked civic bodies and district administrations to concentrate on reducing the number of cases and the CFR.

“As seen across the globe, the peak of cases shifts from metropolis to smaller cities and then to towns and rural parts. After Mumbai’s infection stabilised, neighbouring cities and even Pune and Pimpri-Chichwad are witnessing the peak. We expect the spread to stabilise in next few weeks,” said an official from the state government. The government has set the target of bringing the infectivity (positivity) rate below 10% from current rate of 19.3% and the CFR below 1%, by going for aggressive tracking, tracing and treatment of suspected cases.

“The rise in smaller cities and a few districts is constant because they do not have the required infrastructure and manpower has been exhausted. Civic bodies like Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi or the districts in which the number is high have no health infrastructure in back-up.

The spread of the virus is from big cities to smaller ones, because of the migration of the people after the lifting of lockdown.

But it remains to be seen if these cities could contain it like Mumbai did,” said Dr Sanjay Pattiwar, public health consultant.

State has 886,150 under home quarantine, while 47,801 are under institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a four-member committee to recommend the utilisation of rapid antibody test kits. “The committee headed by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, state health assurance society, will recommend the choice of test regimes and the kits suggested by the ICMR. It will also recommend whether to conduct the test on frontline workers from health services, police personnel, sanitisation workers or a particular class of people. The committee, which is expected to submit its report in ten days, will also draft the expression of interest for the test protocol and the kits,” the notification has stated.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that there will be laboratories in every district for RT-PCR tests in near future.

After inaugurating a lab in Jalna, home district of state health minister Rajesh Tope, Thackeray said the temporary facilities being set up at the district level to treat the virus will be converted into permanent infrastructure.

“With the help of the facilities, we will have to put in comprehensive and collective efforts to keep the mortality rate in check,” he said.

Tope said that laboratories at district level help early detection of the viral infection, and in turn, it facilitates effective tracing and testing of the close contacts of patients.