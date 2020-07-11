Maha records highest 1-day rise of 7,862 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded its sharpest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 7,862 fresh infections taking the state’s tally to 238,461. The state’s toll rose by 226 to 9,893 fatalities.

Mumbai, the worst affected city in Maharashtra, crossed the 90,000 cases mark, with 1,337 infections in 24 hours taking its virus count to 90,461. The city’s toll rose to 5,205, with an addition of 73 deaths.

State health department data revealed that Maharashtra has 95,647 active cases, while Mumbai has 23,035 such cases.

The number of recovered patients in the state has risen to 132,625, pushing the recovery rate up to 55.62%. The case fatality rate (CFR) in the state, however, is 4.15% as against the national rate of 2.72%, and the positive rate in Maharashtra is 19.01%, with 238,461 of 1,253,978 samples testing positive.

Meanwhile, the rising number of Covid cases in several cities and districts has forced local administrations to impose stricter lockdown rules.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies on Friday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown from July 13, while Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali civic bodies, too, have extended its ongoing lockdown for seven more days till July 19.

With state authorities expecting a rise in coronavirus cases over the next few weeks as a result of opening up of commercial and industrial activities since June, the government has introduced rapid testing across the state. It is expected to bring down the CFR.

In a letter from the health department earlier this week, all district collectors and municipal commissioners have been directed to bring down the positivity rate to less than 10% and reduce CFR to less than 1%.

“Number of daily tests, including RT-PCR, rapid antigen, TruNat and CBNAAT, should be at least 140 per million of population in every corporation and district. Utilise fullest installed capacity of Covid-19 testing. The district and civic authorities are expected to focus on these parameters,” the letter said.

Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations have acquired more than 1 lakh rapid antigen test kits, which help in getting a result in 30-40 minutes.

“Testing has increased greatly in the near past and we have gone up from 13,000 tests a day to 30,000 tests a day in about a fortnight. We have the biggest viral testing infrastructure in the country, almost all set up after the pandemic began, at the rate of around a lab a day. Our labs have a capacity of 40,000 tests a day. Maharashtra tests strictly as per ICMR guidelines, and therefore the testing is focused. This is reflected in our positivity rate, which is around 20%. We are also trying to implement the WHO Mantra of ‘Track, Trace, Test, Isolate’ in right earnest way. Centre wants testing to be at the rate of 140 a million a day, while we are much ahead with the rate of 200,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary, medical education department, adding that although cases are rising, the health infrastructure is ready to take the load.

Mukherjee said the government has strengthened treatment protocol, and now emergency authorisation of experimental therapies, such as plasma, is also allowed. “We have also instructed district chiefs to ensure that cases come early, at least by 48 hours of developing symptoms, as early diagnosis and treatment is one of the fundamental measures of reducing the death rate,” he said.

Neeraj Hatekar, professor of Econometrics at the Mumbai University, said the reproduction rate of cases in Maharashtra is around 1.21, and it should come down to 1. “Before the relaxations given from the first week of June, the rate was constantly on decline, but now it has been hovering near 1.2, which is a worrisome factor. Mumbai has been successfully stabilised at 1.1, but the city cannot open up activities unless neighbouring cities do not control their spike. Besides the rest of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in a few districts like Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad, the cases are high for various reasons. The district administrations, which leveraged the community participation and created a chain of command, could control the containment. Kolhapur, Malegaon and Dharavi in Mumbai are classic examples of such endeavours,” said Hatekar, who has been studying the virus curve. He said the high rate of cases in the rest of MMR is also because of weak health infrastructure, which also leads to a high CFR as beds are not available at crucial times.