Maha’s 1st trial: Covid patient who underwent plasma therapy dies

The Covid-19 patient from the city, who became the first in the state to undergo the convalescent plasma therapy, succumbed to the infection at Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday night. The condition of the 53-year-old man was critical and he was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The patient was brought to the hospital on April 20 after his swab test report came positive on April 19. Due to the delay in detection of the virus, he had already developed respiratory syndrome. He was immediately put on ventilator support in the ICU. According to doctors from the hospital, despite having symptoms such as sore throat, dry cough and fever, he delayed his treatment. As he didn’t have any travel history or wasn’t a high-risk close contact of any Covid-19 patient, he didn’t consider the possibility of having contracted the infection. “When the patient was brought to hospital, he had severe breathing problems due to the delay in treatment. He had developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia,” said Dr V Ravishankar, CEO of Lilavati Hospital.

On April 25, the hospital performed the first convalescent plasma therapy on the patient after procuring approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The therapy involves transfusing plasma – a component of the blood – from a recovered patient into a patient fighting the infection, to act as reinforcement for the latter’s immune system. On the first day, 200ml of plasma was transfused. It helped him improve his oxygen intake. However, from the early morning of April 27, his condition started to deteriorate. He developed infections and was kept on high dosage of antibiotics. “We had to postpone the next two trials due to his deteriorating health. He succumbed to the infection on Wednesday night,” said Dr Ravishankar.

Couldn’t even see him, says son

Talking to HT, the deceased patient’s elder son said as the whole family was under home quarantine, they couldn’t see him. “My father was on ventilator support. He couldn’t talk to us on call. We couldn’t see him as we are not allowed to leave home,” he said.

The patient’s last rites were performed in Ghatkopar.

His 26-year-old son has also tested positive and is presently undergoing treatment at Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.