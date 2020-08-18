Maha’s Covid tally goes from 500K to 600K in just 9 days

One-hundred and sixty-two days since Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 case was reported on March 9, the state crossed another grim milestone of 600,000 infections with 8,493 new cases on Monday. The case count stood at 604,358.

The number of days for completing one lakh cases is reducing with the state taking only nine days to move from 5 lakh cases to 6 lakh cases. The state’s first lakh cases took 96 days, the second took 22 days, third 14 days, fourth 11 days and the fifth lakh took just 10 days, indicating a surge in daily caseload.

The state’s active cases tally stood at 155,268, accounting for 25.69% of the total cases reported so far. The state recorded its highest single-day spike with 12,822 cases on August 8. The daily caseload dipped to around the 8,000-mark after a gap of 13 days. It had reported 8,968 cases on August 3.

Death toll of the state reached 20,265 after 228 deaths were reported on Monday. Of them, 172 were reported in the last 48 hours, another 36 deaths were from last one week, while the rest 20 deaths were from the period before that, health officials said. Highest toll in a day was reported 413 on August 13.

It can be further understood with the fact that in the past 17 days of this month, the state has reported 182,834 cases. On an average, it came to 10,754 a day. This is against 247,392 cases recorded in July, 102,172 cases in June, 57,157 cases in May, 10,196 cases in April and 302 cases in March.

The major reason for the surge is that cases are rising in semi-urban and rural areas. Two months ago, majority of the cases were coming from 19 cities that were declared as red zones, but the situation has changed ever since the lockdown was eased with ‘Mission Begin Again’, starting from June 3. This can be explained in numbers as all 34 districts had contributed only 6,165 cases on June 3 (8.23% of the total cases), which has increased to 163,377 cases (27.03% of the total cases) on August 17.

The 19 cities were Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said cases are rapidly rising in rural areas, which started after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

“Distribution of cases started soon after the state opted for unlocking of restrictions. Before that, cases used to come only from urban areas, but now it has spread to rural areas. The cases are also increasing in an accelerated fashion at present,” Dr Salunkhe said.

He sees two major reasons for surge in cases, one unlocking and second, in general the careless attitude of people. “Easing out the lockdown restrictions has given the virus opportunity to spread. It is also an impact of careless or non-serious attitude of the people, which is making the situation difficult in the state,” he added.

The surge in small cities and rural areas is also a cause for concern, given the limited capacity of the existing health infrastructure. The state government is augmenting health infrastructure in each and every district along with the cities to cope up with the situation, officials said.

Shortage of health staff that includes doctors, nurses, para medical staff etc. is another problem the state is facing with, the officials informed.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 753 cases, taking its tally to 129,479. Of them, active cases are 17,704

This is for the third time daily caseload in the city dipped to 700-mark in the last one month. On July 28 and August 4, it has recorded 700 and 709 cases respectively.

On June 27, Mumbai has reported highest single-day spike with 2,077 cases.

City toll stood at 7,173 after 40 deaths were reported on Monday.

Pune city continued to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 919 cases on Monday. Its tally stood at 80,407 cases. Pimpri Chinchwad, satellite city in Pune Metropolitan Region, recorded 615 cases, third-highest contributor in the state. Its tally went up to 35,194

One more problem the state is struggling with is high number of deaths. Maharashtra still has highest number of deaths across states in the country.

As many as 5,271 deaths have been reported in 17 days of this month as against 6,988 deaths in July, 5,638 in June, 2,286 deaths in May, 449 in April and 10 deaths in March. With 20,265 deaths, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 3.35% on Monday. It continued to be second highest in the country after Gujarat, where the CFR was 3.54% with 2,785 deaths (78,680 cases) till Sunday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Dr Sanjay Pattiwar, public health expert, said the government doesn’t have resources in terms of specialised staff and health infrastructure to deal with the situation especially in rural areas. “Tertiary care treatment can only prevent Covid-19 casualties. We need specialised staff to treat critical patients. Both the state and the Central government could not provide that quality of trained health staff and infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas,” said Dr Pattiwar.

He also said that the state needed to train its doctors and health staff in these areas. Further, there should be a system for regular interaction between doctors from semi-urban and rural areas with the members of task force formed to reduce Covid-19 casualties, which is not happening at present.