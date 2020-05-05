Maha tally touches 14,541; city’s virus cases at 9,310

Maharashtra on Monday recorded a single-day jump of 1,567 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, taking the state’s tally to 14,541.

However, according to the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 771 new infections, but also added 796 cases of the past few days, which had been updated on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The state also reported 35 deaths, taking the toll to 583. Of the new cases, Mumbai recorded 510, taking its tally to 9,310, while the toll rose to 361 with 18 deaths on Monday.

As per the Central government’s directive, the state has started referring to figures from the ICMR portal and hence

the difference has been adjusted, said state health department officials.

As Maharashtra from Monday entered the third phase of the lockdown with certain relaxations, even in the red zones, to spur its stalled economy, the administration is faced with the tall order of keeping Covid-19 cases under control, especially in Mumbai, Pune and Thane regions — all hotspots.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed the administration to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown, stating that majority of the districts in the state should be brought into the green zone by the end of May.

Monday witnessed scenes of crowding in Maharashtra’s major cities, outside vegetable markets, shops selling essential items and liquor shops, after the state government allowed it. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune districts have nearly 90% of the state’s Covid-19 cases.

Thackeray, according to senior officials, has taken a serious note of the crowding on the first day of the curbs being relaxed. He has directed the district administration and police department to enforce social-distancing measures. The last time such scenes were witnessed, Thackeray had immediately directed authorities to exclude Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) from the relaxation. A total of 1,76,323 coronavirus tests have been held across the state.

“We have given some relaxations to start economic activities. But it doesn’t mean that the lockdown is lifted. The district administration and police should ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in any condition and should ensure that their respective zones become green zones at the earliest,” Thackeray was quoted in a statement by the chief minister’s office. The statement from CMO quoted Thackeray: “The scenes witnessed in some cities are quite grave as citizens are roaming freely after certain curbs were lifted.”

In a meeting held via video conference with divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, medical officers, and police chiefs on Sunday evening, Thackeray said that the easy part of enforcing lockdown is over now. “Imposing a lockdown was easy, but the real test would begin now with relaxations being given,” Thackeray said. He added that he now wants “results” in the coming days.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), the CM has directed the state administration to convert a large part of the state’s districts into green zones by the end of this month. Maharashtra currently has 14 districts in the red zone, 16 districts in the orange zone, and six districts in the green zone.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, who took stock of the situation and preparedness in Pune city, Pune district, Solapur and Satara districts, said that the number of cases in the districts could increase. He directed district authorities to increase the number of beds, institutional quarantine facilities, keeping into account a possible spike in the cases.

Thackeray further said that while some industries have been allowed in districts that fall in the orange and green zones, it needed to be ensured that nobody from the red zone comes in these zones and spreads the infection. The district borders will continue to remain closed and the movement of people, who are stuck due to lockdown, would be done by following the norms strictly, he added.

A senior Mantralaya bureaucrat said that there would have been a point where restrictions would have to be lifted. “How long can we keep the economy stalled? The coronavirus is a serious battle, but it will die down in a few months. However, it will take more than a year to put the economy back on track. The curbs are not lifted so that people can go out as nothing has happened. The police and civic body will have to enforce measures in a stringent manner; the CM has already told them so,” the officer said not wishing to be named.

While the Maharashtra government has allowed establishments dealing with non-essential commodities to function with conditions even in Mumbai, there is still lack of clarity on-ground.

In its revised guidelines on Sunday, the state government has allowed stand-alone shops and establishments dealing with non-essential services to open. However, no more than five shops (excluding the establishments dealing with essential goods) in a lane can open at a time. These establishments, will, therefore, be regulated by the local authorities i.e the municipal corporations.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officer from the eastern suburbs of the city said that the civic body will frame policy guidelines on this in a day or two.

“The opening of the shops is subject to permissions from the local authority, so as of Monday, establishments dealing with non-essentials goods have not started,” he said. “The opening of shops will depend on the situation on-ground in every ward. There is no clarity as to which shops have to be opened, if suppose there are 50 shops in a lane.”

The city has 24 wards in total. Two more ward officers from BMC that HT spoke to, corroborated that there are no guidelines on opening the shops yet. A senior official from BMC also said that a decision is yet to taken by the municipal commissioner, as of Monday evening.

A shopkeeper dealing with garments in Matunga’s King’s Circle also said that there is no clarity on how to apply for permission to re-start their shops. “There are close to 30 shops in our lane. Which will be given priority? And how will they define a lane?” he asked. According to the Sunday guidelines, malls, market complexes and markets continue to be shut in the city.

Meanwhile, the state government has not allowed private offices to function in the MMR, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon, although the Centre has allowed offices to resume with 33% workforce even in red zones starting Monday. Even government offices in these five regions can function with a 5% workforce, the state government said.

In its new guidelines, the state government has allowed construction activities to resume, however, they will have to ensure that the workforce is available in-situ.