Won’t allow CISCE exams for Class 10, 12 to be held in July: State to HC

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that the state disaster management committee, in its meeting on June 22, decided that it could not permit the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to conduct pending exams from July 2, given the Covid-19 pandemic. Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the state had consistently maintained that it was principally against conducting exams during the coronavirus outbreak.

A division bench of justice Dipankar Datta and justice SS Shinde, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Arvind Tiwari, a parent and advocate seeking cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of the CISCE, was informed by the state that it had decided not to permit the exams to be held.

Kumbhakoni submitted a note by Vandana Krishna, additional chief secretary, school education and sports department, stating that a meeting of the state disaster management committee had been held through video conferencing on June 22 under the chairmanship of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray.

“It was decided that the state cannot permit the conduct of the ICSE exams [Class 10] from July 2, 2020, given the current Covid-19 situation in the state. This decision may be conveyed to the Hon’ble Bombay high court,” the note read.

When petitioners in support of conducting the exams in July informed the court that some states could allow the rescheduled exams to be held, the court asked Kumbhakoni for the state’s stand in such a scenario. The AG submitted said that the council was free to take the students to neighbouring states and allow them to appear for the exams there.

When asked if the state’s decision was applicable for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams as well, Kumbhakoni, who was assisted by government pleader Poornima Kantharia, submitted that the government had not addressed the issue as this petition was pertaining solely to CISCE exams. He added that the issue would be addressed as and when CBSE approached it.

As CISCE is yet to submit its methodology of grading students who do not opt for the physical exams, the bench posted the hearing for June 29.