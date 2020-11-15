Maharashra looks to bring down Covid-19 case fatality rate

Concerned over Maharashtra’s constant case fatality rate (CFR), which remains at 2.63% despite a dip in the number of cases daily, the directorate of health services has ordered formation of a death audit committee at every hospital in the state.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,544 cases, lowest in five months since June 16, taking the case count to 1,742,242. It was the 29th consecutive day when daily cases recorded were below 10,000. The active cases reduced slightly, reaching 84,918. From November 9 to 15, the state has been seeing less than 5,000 cases. The average number of cases per day has declined to 4,433 from 12,088 cases in the corresponding period last month, according to the state health department.

The state’s toll reached 45,974, with 60 casualties. Of the total deaths, 35 are from the past 48 hours and three are from last week. The rest are from the period before last week, health officials said. The death audit committee will carry out detailed factual analysis of every death due to Covid-19. It has to give its observation considering age, gender, co-morbidity and treatment period of the deceased. The committee will have to suggest changes, recommendations for field survey and training required for doctors and health workers, if needed, stated the order issued by the director, health services, Dr Archana Patil. Each committee must comprise a medical superintendent as its head, a physician as secretary and other members such as physician either from a private or government medical college, a child specialist, a public health expert and an intensivist, it added. The committee is expected to complete the audit within seven days, which has to be submitted to the deputy director through the health officer or district surgeon.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state and public health expert, said, “We want to ascertain where we are lacking and make changes accordingly. People have not followed the advice to avoid crowding while preparing for festivals and since social distancing wasn’t practised, we may have to face the consequences. For this, we will have to wait for at least 28 days to see if there is a surge.”

Mumbai saw 577 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the tally to 269,710 and toll to 10,573. Pune registered the second highest number of cases, 299, and 7 deaths, followed by Ahmednagar which saw 163 cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, places of worship were being prepared for the reopening on Monday, after eight months. Physical offerings or prasad and group singing won’t be allowed. People over the age of 65 and below 10, people with co-morbidities and pregnant women are advised to stay at home. The individuals must maintain a distance of six feet, practise frequent hand washing with soap or sanitiser, wear masks compulsorily, and respiratory etiquette must be followed, while large gatherings and congregations continue to remain prohibited. The entrance must have thermal screening and sanitiser dispenser, the SOP stated. The state has also called for staggered entry of visitors in places of worship, which must be decided based on the size of the structure, ventilation etc. by the trust/board running the place and the local authorities. Shoes must be kept inside vehicles. Touching idols, statues and holy books is not allowed.