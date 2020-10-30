Sections
Maharashtra: 3 injured as major portion of godown collapses in Bhiwandi

Maharashtra: 3 injured as major portion of godown collapses in Bhiwandi

The incident took place around 4.45 am when the first floor of the building collapsed. Five workers present in the godown were buried under the debris and were evacuated by firemen

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:03 IST

By Sajana Nambiar, Hindustan Times Bhiwandi

In the Jilani building collapse in Bhiwandi in September, 38 people died and 25 were injured. (HT file)

Three persons suffered minor injuries after portions of a godown collapsed at Bhiwandi’s Harihar compound Dapoda village nearly 33 kms away from Mumbai, early on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 4.45 am when the first floor of the building collapsed. Five workers present in the godown were buried under the debris and were evacuated by firemen. Three of them suffered minor injuries.

As per the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the godown of Monginis cake is located in the rural part of the Bhiwandi. A fire tender of BNCMC and local police had rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

“The first floor of the godown collapsed. Five people were stuck under the debris and we managed to evacuate them. Three of them suffered minor injuries,” said BNCMC chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar.



An officer from Bhiwandi Tenshildar office , who did not wish to be named, said,“Our team has visited the spot and are inquiring about the incident. Further decision will be taken after the detailed visit.”

Earlier on Thursday, eighteen families had a narrow escape in a building collapse in Kopar village, Dombivli.

In a building collapse on September 21, 38 people were killed and 25 injured at Dhamankar naka of Bhiwandi.

