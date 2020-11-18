Maharashtra: Active Covid-19 cases reduce, number of institutionally quarantined people drops to 5,367

In the first 17 days of November, the number of new cases and deaths registered was 74,103 and 2,191 respectively. The month of October saw 293,960 cases at a daily average of 9,483 cases and 234 deaths. (ANI File)

With the daily Covid-19 caseload reducing significantly, the number of institutionally quarantined cases has also come down drastically. Only 5,367 patients in the state are institutionally quarantined, against 7,91,120 people who have quarantined themselves at home. The number of patients, who are under treatment, too has dropped to 81, 925 in the state.

Maharashtra, in the last eight weeks, has registered a steady drop in the Covid-19 cases, bringing them down to a daily average of 4,359 cases and 129 fatalities in the first 17 days of November. In the first two weeks of September, the daily caseload hovered around 20,000. Infected patients without symptoms or mild symptoms are institutionally quarantined in the Covid-19 facilities set by the government in all districts. Active patients are the ones who have symptoms or are critically ill due to the infection and are admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

The number of people institutionally quarantined on September 17 was 36,827, while the number of active patients was 301,752, the highest ever after the outbreak. The same day, the number of people quarantined at home was 1,770,748. A month ago, on October 20, the number of institutionally quarantined people had dropped to 23,488 while 2,434,687 people were home quarantined. Active patients on the day were 174,265. Two weeks ago, on November 3, the number of institutionally quarantined people was 11,969 while 1,795,666 people were home quarantined.

“The number of people who have quarantined themselves at home is high as people now prefer to be at home if infected. The stigma about Covid-19 has reduced and they know how to take care of themselves. Of the 81,925 active patients in the state, less than 10% are in critical condition and are in ICUs or on oxygen support. Many Covid-19 facilities set up by the government are almost empty,” said an official from the health department.

The state authorities, however, are anticipating a spike in the cases in the last week of November, after ten days of Diwali, as more people ventured out of their houses and also because of the drop in the temperature. The official quoted above said that the temperature in various parts, especially in north Maharasthra and Vidarbha, has dropped drastically and may lead to the rise in cases.