Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds 3,752 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,20,504

Maharashtra adds 3,752 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,20,504

Maharashtra today also saw discharge of 1,672 patients after recovery, taking their number to 60,838. There are 53,901 people who are active Covid-19 patients and being treated in hospitals, the official said.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Maharashtra reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally increased by 3,752 cases to 1,20,504 on Thursday, while 100 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751, he said here.

There are 53,901 people who are active Covid-19 patients and being treated in hospitals, the official said.

Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,504, new cases 3,752, deaths 5,751, discharged 60,838, active cases 53,901, people tested so far 7,17,683.



