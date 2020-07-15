Maharashtra adds 7,975 new Covid 1-9 cases; 233 more die

Sections
A total of 3,606 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,52,613 the department said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:51 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state at present, (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,75,640 on Wednesday with the addition of 7,975 new cases, while the death toll inched towards the 11,000-mark, the health department said.

With 233 new deaths in a day, the state’s fatality count increased to 10,928, the department said.

There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state at present, it added.



