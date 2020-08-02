Maharashtra adds 9,509 Covid-19 cases in a day, 260 die

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra spiked by 9,509 cases to 4,41,228 on Sunday, the state Health department said.

With 260 deaths, the total toll went up to 15,576, it said.

A total of 9,926 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of the recovered cases in the state to 2,76,809, the department said.

Maharashtra now has 1,48,537 active cases.

Mumbai added 1,105 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,16,436 while the number of cases in metropolitan areas rose by 2,376 to 2,46,154.

Mumbai’s total death toll now stands at 6,447 while the same mounted to 9,887 in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), it said.

A total of 22,55,701 samples have been tested so far for Covid-19 in the state, the department said.