Maharashtra adds 9,601 Covid-19 cases in day; tally at 4,31,719

A total of 10,725 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,66,883. Maharashtra now has 1,49,214 active cases.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

With 322 fatalities, the toll went up to 15,316, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. (REUTERS)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally spiked by 9,601 new cases to 4,31,719 on Saturday, the state health department said.

With 322 fatalities, the toll went up to 15,316, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

A total of 10,725 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,66,883.

Maharashtra now has 1,49,214 active cases.



Mumbai city reported 1,047 new cases, taking the tally to 1,15,331 while suburbs added 2,995 new cases.

The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 6,398.

The number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region reached 2,42,778 with 9,766 fatalities, it said.

A total of 21,94,943 people have been tested so far in the state for Covid-19, the department said.

