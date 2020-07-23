Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds 9,895 Covid-19 cases; 298 die, 6484 recover

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,47,502, new cases 9,895, deaths 12,854, discharged 1,94,253, active cases 1,40,395, people tested so far 17,37,716.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

At present, there are 1,40,395 active cases in the state, where so far,17,37,716 people have been tested for the viral disease. (REUTERS)

Maharashtra registered 9,895 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502, while 298 more patients succumbed to the infection, 55 of them in Mumbai, the health department said.

With 298 deaths, the toll increased to 12,854, said a statement from thestate health department.

It said 6,484 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,94,253.

At present, there are 1,40,395 active cases in the state, where so far,17,37,716 people have been tested for the viral disease.



Of the total new cases, Mumbai reported 1,245, Pune city 1,801 and its neighbouring township Pimpri-Chinchwad 950 cases.

Aurangabad city recorded 182 new cases, Nashik city 383 and Solapur city 171.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded 3,972 new cases and 130 deaths.

With this, the total cases in the MMR, which consists of Mumbai city and parts of its adjoining districts, rose to 2,13,950, while the death toll shot up to 8649.

Mumbai alone has 1,05,923 cases, while 55 deaths on Thursday raised the toll is 5930.

Among the worst-hit satellite cities in the MMR, Thane city saw its Covid-19 tally rising to 18,320, while Kalyan- Dombivli has recorded 19,880 cases so far.

The state’s Covid-19 recovery rate is55.9 per cent andthe fatality rate 3.7 per cent, the release said.

Currently, 8,74,267people are in home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine.

