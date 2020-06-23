Maharashtra allows rapid antigen tests

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed rapid antigen tests. It has been allowed on patients with severe coronavirus symptoms, comorbidities and pregnant women, stated the order issued by health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The rapid antigen kits, called Standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection, provides results in only half-an-hour, which will help decide the further course of treatment for a serious patient at the earliest. It will also be used to know the prevalence of the pandemic among masses, officials said.

The health department has also authorised municipal corporations to decide about using rapid antigen tests in large numbers in containment zones or hotspots. It is developed by South Korean company SD Biosensor. The testing method involves looking for antibodies, which are produced when the body is exposed to a pathogen

Apart from being quicker than lab-based RT-PCR tests, antigen tests are cheaper — one kit costs

₹450 — and differ in technology as they look for the specific protein associated with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the pathogen that causes Covid-19. The lab tests look for the exact nucleic signatures of the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of testing laboratories has also increased in the state to 104 from 95. This has also led to increase in sample testing capacity of the state to over 25,000 tests a day. State health minister Rajesh Tope made the announcement.

“We are preparing for the peak, which is yet to come. We will further increase our testing capacity to be prepared for any situation,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

Wedding halls set to open

The state allowed wedding ceremonies at non air-conditioned wedding halls, open lawns, banquet halls and in the backyards of houses, in the presence of less than 50 people.

“All social distancing norms should be strictly followed,” the order said. According to officials, it was issued after demands by various organisations.