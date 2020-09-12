Maharashtra at 1 million Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra has also seen the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country – 28,724 (AP)

A little over six months since the day it detected its first case, Maharashtra on Friday became the first and only state or province in the world to report more than a million cases of Covid-19. The state also set a new record for daily cases, with 24,886 new infections taking the state’s tally to 1,015,681.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo province (874,754 cases) has the second highest infections of any state or province in the world.

If it were a nation, Maharashtra would be on the fifth spot in the world in terms of total cases — just below Russia, which had 1,051,874 cases as of Friday night.

Maharashtra has also seen the highest number of deaths in the country – 28,724 – and features among the states with the worst case fatality rates (CFR).

India, meanwhile, reported 97,661 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections in the country to 4,657,371, and 1,203 new deaths pushed the total fatalities to 77,506.

This means that one in every five cases diagnosed across the country has come from Maharashtra, and one in every three deaths can be traced to the state, a statistic that shows how disproportionately the state has been hit by the pandemic.

Maharashtra has consistently been among the worst-hit Indian states through the six months of the disease’s run and has on its hands a fierce struggle to control the spread of the virus that has shown little sign of relenting.