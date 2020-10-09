Sections
Maharashtra ATS arrests HAL employee for leaking sensitive information to ISI

The seized phones and other electronic equipments were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:33 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 41-year-old employee, identified as Deepak Shirsath, of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for supplying sensitive information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

ATS officials seized three mobile phones with five SIM cards and two memory cards from Shirsath. The seized phones and other electronic equipments were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, said an ATS official. Shirsath was produced in the court and remanded to police custody till October 19, added ATS officials.

According to ATS officials, Shirshat has worked with HAL for 15 years. Officials of the Nashik ATS unit arrested Shirshat from his house in Nashik based on confidential information.

During interrogation, Shirsath revealed that he was in constant touch with ISI, and also confessed that he had supplied sensitive information related to Indian fighter aircraft and information related to the HAL, said ATS officials.

The aircraft manufacturing unit is situated in Ozar area in Nashik, the airbase and the prohibited area inside the manufacturing unit. The Nashik facility houses both Su-30MKIs and MIG-21s.

A case has been registered against Shirsath under sections 3 , 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, said ATS officials

