Maharashtra BJP demands arrest of NCP leader booked for rape; he claims charges are baseless

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has demanded the arrest of Mehboob Shaikh, state president, youth wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP alleged that...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mehboob Shaikh was booked for rape based on the complaint of a woman in Aurangabad, last week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has demanded the arrest of Mehboob Shaikh, state president, youth wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP alleged that the police are apathetic and not taking action against the political leader who was booked on rape charges in Aurangabad. Terming it a political conspiracy, Shaikh claimed his innocence and offered to undergo a narcoanalysis test to prove as much.

Shaikh was booked for rape based on the complaint of a woman in Aurangabad, last week.

“The state president of the NCP youth wing is being protected by those in the ruling party, hence the police are afraid of arresting the rape accused. Mehboob Shaikh should be immediately arrested and DCP (deputy commissioner of police) Deepak Girhe should be dismissed from the service for dereliction of duty,” said Chitra Wagh, state BJP vice-president, on Monday.

“Going by the law, the accused should be immediately arrested so that he cannot pressure the victim or her family and destroy evidence. But the police have yet to make the arrest, even after eight days of filing the case,” she added.



Shaikh denied the allegations and said they were unfounded and baseless. “It is a political conspiracy to defame me and my party. Following registration of the case, police had questioned me for seven hours. They have identified my mobile phone location on the days mentioned by the woman. They have also questioned all those who I have met on the day she claimed the rape was committed,” he said.

“According to her complaint, I called her at a flat in Aurangabad on November 10 and said something objectionable. On November 14, the rape was committed. But the fact is, I was in Mumbai on November 10, to attend a programme at a party office, details of which are posted on our Facebook page. On November 14, I was in my village Shirur Kasar in Beed, to attend a Laxmi Puja event,” Shaikh claimed.

The NCP leader said he was ready to undergo a narcoanalysis test and face the consequences if found guilty, but if not, I demand a narco test of the woman to find out those who are behind this conspiracy,” Shaikh said.

