Maharashtra BJP MLA receives threat calls from nine different numbers

The Bandra police on Tuesday booked an unknown man for issuing a death threat to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and MLA Ashish Shelar.

According to the police, Shelar received threat calls on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at around 12 AM. The caller made nine calls using different numbers, said Bandra police officers.

A police officer from Bandra police station said, “Whenever he used to answer the call, the person started abusing him and threatening that he will shoot him and will kill him. Shelar also observed that the voice of caller from nine different numbers was the same.”

Following the threat calls, Shelar approached Bandra police and filed a complaint. Abhishek Trimukhe DCP zone 9 said,” We have registered an offence and investigating the case.”