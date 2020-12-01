Maharashtra: BJP planning to shift Bollywood to Uttar Pradesh, says Congress

In the wake of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed Mumbai visit later this week, the Congress has alleged it as Bharatiya Janata Party’s conspiracy to take Bollywood away to the northern state from Mumbai. The Congress has also alleged that there was possibility of threats to industrialists and film producers about shifting their base to Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson, said that like Prime Minister Narendra Modi shifted the International Finance Services Centre to Gujarat from Mumbai, the UP CM is trying to take Bollywood away from Mumbai. “Yogiji is meeting industrialists and producers in Mumbai for investment in UP. The BJP has been trying to create fear in Bollywood by using central investigating agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the past few months. UP CM Yogi has been on the forefront to defame Maharashtra with the help of the Central government. This is a systematic attempt of reducing the importance of Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. The Thackeray government should take steps to protect the Bollywood from the conspiracy,” he said.

Sawant said the UP CM should put in efforts to make the environment in his state conducive for investment instead of conspiring destabilising other states.