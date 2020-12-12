Sections
Maharashtra blood crisis: SBTC to take action against blood banks if data is not updated online

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has instructed all 340 blood banks in Maharashtra to update information on the availability of blood units at the Union...

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 00:44 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Mumbaiites came forward to donate blood at Tilak Bhavan, Parel. Most of the blood banks in the city are facing a shortage of blood due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT PHOTO)

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has instructed all 340 blood banks in Maharashtra to update information on the availability of blood units at the Union government’s website, e-Rakt Kosh (www.eraktkosh.in), which connects blood banks across the country. Those who fail to do so within a week will face stringent action.

Blood banks in the state have been reeling under an acute shortage during the Covid-19 pandemic. At present, Maharashtra has 21,000 units of blood. Bloodstock in Mumbai has fallen from 3,500 units on December 2 to 3,200 units on December 10. Running out of blood, most banks are relying on replacement blood, often resulting in relatives of patients having to hunt for donors.

SBTC has warned blood banks that they must update their information on e-Rakt Kosh within a week. “Till Wednesday, 290 blood banks had updated their data, which can be viewed on the website. The general public can contact respective blood banks with their requirements,” said Dr Arun Thorat, director, SBTC, adding that defaulters will face action.

A government resolution (GR) released on December 4 also says blood banks that refuse patients with blood disorders like thalassemia and haemophilia, despite having stock, will be fined ₹1,000. If blood banks charge patients, they will have to refund thrice the amount. Any blood bank found overcharging the processing service will have to refund five times the charge to SBTC.

Health activists have welcomed the state government’s move. “Some hospitals, despite having blood, are harassing patients, including people with blood disorders. The government needs to come up with better alternative plans to stock blood and take stringent action against defaulters,” said activist Dr Abhijit More.

