Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra building collapse: Child pulled alive from rubble, 8 dead

Maharashtra building collapse: Child pulled alive from rubble, 8 dead

A three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi on Monday morning.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 07:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

While 25 people have been rescued, around 20-25 are still feared trapped in the rubble. (ANI (screengrab))

A child was among the five people rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday from under the debris of a collapsed building in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

The three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and several injured.

“The death toll has gone up to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse. Five more people have been rescued,” an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twenty people were rescued by locals earlier and more are feared trapped in the rubble as operations are underway to pull them out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

8 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 07:56 IST
IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh; India-China military talks today
Sep 21, 2020 03:54 IST
PM to lay foundation of 9 highway projects, optical fibre network in Bihar today
Sep 21, 2020 07:53 IST
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Sep 21, 2020 07:50 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan ready to take fresh ‘grip’ on battle with Virat Kohli
Sep 21, 2020 07:53 IST
PM to lay foundation of 9 highway projects, optical fibre network in Bihar today
Sep 21, 2020 07:53 IST
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Sep 21, 2020 07:50 IST
LIVE: Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland to move to alert level 2
Sep 21, 2020 07:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.