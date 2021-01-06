Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra cabinet may discuss waiver of ₹3.40 crore to organisers of Micheal Jackson concert

Maharashtra cabinet may discuss waiver of ₹3.40 crore to organisers of Micheal Jackson concert

A proposal to waive off entertainment duty worth ₹3.40 crore and releasing the amount to the organisers of a concert of late American singer Micheal Jackson organized in Mumbai...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:42 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Michael Jackson.

A proposal to waive off entertainment duty worth ₹3.40 crore and releasing the amount to the organisers of a concert of late American singer Micheal Jackson organized in Mumbai around 24 years ago, is likely to come up before the state cabinet for discussion, on Wednesday.

On November 1, 1996, the then Raj Thackeray-led Shiv Udyog Sena (SUS) had organised a Michael Jackson concert in Mumbai and the then Shiv Sena-BJP led state government had granted a waiver in the entertainment duty worth ₹3.40 crore to the organisers. However, the waiver amount was deposited in the court’s treasury after it was challenged before the Bombay high court (HC) in 1996.

The state revenue department has prepared a proposal for a decision on the waiver. It is of the opinion that the state has discretionary powers under section 6(3) of the Maharashtra Entertainment Duty Act, 1923, to grant the waiver. It has now left it to the state cabinet to decide whether to uphold the Sena-BJP government’s decision or make the changes. It has also taken an opinion from the law and judiciary department before moving the proposal to the state cabinet, said a senior official from the state revenue department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu

latest news

Khar victim’s kin meet Mumbai Police chief, demand justice
by Megha Pol
Traffic diversion at Mahim from January 9 to 13 due to Mumbai Metro railway construction
by Megha Sood
Char Dham shrines, hilly areas of Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai man who killed his friend before ending life had criminal past: Cops
by Megha Pol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.