Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49

Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49

Over pricing of face masks by retailers has been a persisting problem and viewed as a deterrence to compliance by citizens.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:35 IST

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A worker wearing a protective face mask fills a vending machine selling protective face masks and gloves at Dadar railway station. (REUTERS Photo)

Maharashtra government has fixed the rates for N95 and double-triple layer masks thus becoming the first state to cap the prices of facemasks in the country. Double and triple layered masks in the state cannot be sold for more than ₹3 and ₹4 respectively, while N95 masks would have to be priced between ₹19 and ₹49, according to an announcement by state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Also Read: Covid-19: FELUDA test likely to hit the market within the month

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state has been appealing to citizens to wear masks and is also penalising those not wearing them. Therefore, masks had to be made affordable for the common man. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister have approved the initiative to cap the prices of masks,” Tope said in a statement.

The determined prices will be applicable to all manufacturing companies, distributors, and retail sellers till Epidemic Diseases Act is enforced in the state. They have also been mandated to put up a board specifying minimum prices of the masks, Tope added.

Also Read: Mumbai: Women commuters allowed train travel in MMR during non-peak hours

Meanwhile, the state recorded under 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with 8,151 infections, pushing the state’s tally to 1,609,516. The active caseload in the state stood at 174,265.

The health minister had recently said that the Covid curve was stabilizing in the state. However, officials are wary of a possible resurgence due to increased people to people contact during upcoming festivals of Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. If basic precautions are not followed by the people then the situation may reverse, officials felt.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
Oct 21, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

NCW chief meets Maha Guv, talk women’s safety and rising ‘love jihad’
Oct 21, 2020 11:16 IST
IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in
Oct 21, 2020 11:13 IST
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: It’s Diljit vs Manoj in quirky comedy
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Petr Cech surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s Premier League squad
Oct 21, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.