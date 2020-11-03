Sections
Maharashtra: Centre objects to land transfer for Kanjurmarg Metro car shed sans its approval

In a letter dated October 15 to Maharashtra chief secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said the 102-acre land has been handed over also without following due procedure

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:18 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Metro 3 car shed was first coming up in Aarey colony. Earlier in October, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that it will be shifted to Kanjurmarg. (HT file)

The Centre has objected to the land transfer at Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg for the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed without its approval. In a letter dated October 15 to Maharashtra chief secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said the 102-acre land has been handed over also without following due procedure. The land was handed over to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after the state’s government decision to shift the shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

The letter said MMRDA had sought transfer of land for Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), but the matter was in process and DPIIT had also asked for a joint survey.

“However, the transfer of land took place on Collector’s order before the joint survey materialised and the officials from MMRDA and DMRCL [Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited] started soil testing on the land,” the letter said. The DMRCL is executing Metro-6 on behalf of MMRDA.

The letter said the collector and MMRDA’s “improper and unilateral action” has caused severe loss to DPIIT. “I would request you to take necessary steps and restrain MMRDA from taking any further steps and to direct the collector to withdraw the orders passed in this regard in order to protect the interests of the Government of India.”

A Maharashtra government official said unless the Centre issues a statutory order, they might not have to stop the work. “However, with this letter, it is clear that there is a title dispute that needs to be resolved.”

