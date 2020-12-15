Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CET cell extends deadline of pre-admission registration for professional courses

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(Representative image) According to the notification, the registration process for admissions to BTech courses in state institutes has been extended till December 22. (HT PHOTO)

The state common entrance test (CET) cell late on Monday released a notification extending the pre-admission registration process for all professional courses. This notification is applicable to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture and management courses.

According to the notification, the registration process for admissions to BTech courses in state institutes has been extended till December 22 instead of the original date of December 15. Similarly, registrations for BArch and MBA/MMS courses have been extended from December 13 to December 20.

“A revised and detailed activity schedule for admissions will be published with two-three days on the official website www.mahacet.org,” stated the notification.

With admissions to first-year professional courses delayed again, several institutes are worried about the academic time left for the incoming batch. “It looks like the registration process has been extended because the CET cell is yet to release results of common entrance exams conducted for various courses. In this case, first-year batches of all professional courses will only get to start their academic year by mid or end of January 2021, which will be ridiculous,” said the director of a city-based management institute.

