Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM appoints Deepak Mhaisekar as advisor to control Covid-19

Maharashtra CM appoints Deepak Mhaisekar as advisor to control Covid-19

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed Dr Deepak Mhaisekar as his advisor to suggest measures to control Covid-19 pandemic. He will analyse the ground situation, coordinate...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Corresponent,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed Dr Deepak Mhaisekar as his advisor to suggest measures to control Covid-19 pandemic. He will analyse the ground situation, coordinate with state and Central authorities and advise the chief minister on what needs to be done. The retired IAS officer was Pune divisional commissioner at the time of retirement and has been at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19 before being retired on July 31. The first case of Covid-19 was detected in Pune. Five districts - Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur come under Pune divisional commissioner office. The chief minister already has former chief secretary Ajoy Mehta as principal advisor appointed to advise on how to revive state’s economy that is facing a slump following full lockdown of three months.

