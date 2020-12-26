Maharashtra CM holds high-level meeting to discuss Navi Mumbai issues

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a special high-level meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday to discuss issues relating to Navi Mumbai.

The meeting was called at the request of Thane MP Rajan Vichare. Present at the meeting were Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev, CM’s principal secretary Vikas Kharge, consultant Ajoy Mehta, additional chief secretary Ashish Kumar SIngh and other top government officials.

Basic and important issues concerning Navi Mumbai, including pending PAP issues with Cidco, redevelopment of dilapidated buildings, slum improvement, MIDC area civic services, regularisation of need-based houses of villagers, freehold property, building stadium at sports complex plot in Ghansoli, flyover from Arenja Corner in Vashi to Pawane, Thane-Belapur Road, Coastal Road from Airoli to Vashi, and Vashi to Ulwe, etc., were discussed.

Vichare said, “The CM discussed in detail the various issues with the officials and has given several instructions with regard to them. He will soon make several announcements for Navi Mumbai based on these discussions and the inputs he has received.”