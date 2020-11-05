Sections
Maharashtra CM reviews Navi Mumbai airport progress, directs to speed up work

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who reviewed the progress of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project on Wednesday, directed the officials to speed up the work and resolve...

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who reviewed the progress of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project on Wednesday, directed the officials to speed up the work and resolve technical glitches. During the meeting, officials reviewed the technical aspect after Adani Group took over the control of the proposed airport from GVK Group, which handled Mumbai International Airport. “There were technical issues that needed ironing out, including the shareholding pattern and the qualifying criteria of GVK etc. It was decided that these matters will be put before the Cidco board for its approval. Following which it will be sent to the chief secretary. Meanwhile, the chief minister has asked everybody to expedite the work to make the airport operational,” said a senior bureaucrat who was present in the meeting.

