Maharashtra CM reviews preparations for Maratha reservation case

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:17 IST

By Faisal Malik,

A day after the Supreme Court decided to hold regular hearings of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act (SEBC) that grants 16% reservation to Maratha community, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to review the state’s preparations for the same.

“The chief minister was briefed about the development in the hearing held in the apex on Wednesday. He was satisfied with the preparations done by us to fight the legal battle,” said PWD minister Ashok Chavan, who is heading the cabinet sub-committee formed to review progress of legal matters for Maratha reservation.

The government provided 16% reservation to Maratha community in government jobs and education by enacting SEBC Act. However, the Bombay high court while upholding the legislation in June last year had said the quantum of 16% reservation was not justifiable and the same should be reduced to 12%-13%.

