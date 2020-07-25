Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM to launch plasma donation drive in Mumbai’s Dharavi on July 27

Maharashtra CM to launch plasma donation drive in Mumbai’s Dharavi on July 27

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi area stands at 2,519, including 128 active cases and 2,141 have been cured/discharged till Friday.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch a plasma donation program on July 27, following the ‘Plasma Daan Sankalp Abhiyan’ for primary screening of recovered Covid-19 patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai.

After Dharavi set an example of controlling the coronavirus spread, MP Rahul Shewale has organised primary screening for the upcoming plasma donation camp at Kamaraj Memorial School in the area.

The program will be launched on the occasion of the state Chief Minister’s birthday on July 27.

Shewale said, “About 500 Covid-19 recovered patients have shown interest in plasma donation, of which 50 people were primarily screened.”



“Earlier, the people of Dharavi won the fight of Covid-19 and now they are gearing up to win the hearts of the people of Maharashtra,” he added.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of coronavirus cases in the area stands at 2,519, including 128 active cases and 2,141 have been cured/discharged till Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Jul 25, 2020 20:32 IST
Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu in number of active Covid-19 cases
Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Shah Rukh is the biggest star in the world, say Bad Boys for Life directors
Jul 25, 2020 20:25 IST
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.