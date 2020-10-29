Sections
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appoints Shiv Sena ministers as coordinators in districts with NCP, Congress guardian ministers

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:31 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

A day after Shiv Sena district chiefs complained to Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray of not being taken into confidence for development at the local level by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress guardian ministers, the party has appointed its ministers as sampark mantris or coordinators where there are NCP Congress guardian ministers.

The CM held a meeting with party’s district chiefs on Monday night where the leaders of some districts in western Maharashtra and Marathwada complained of being overlooked. Subsequently, the party has appointed 12 ministers as coordinators for 22 districts where the guardian ministership is with either Congress or NCP.

This is an informal arrangement for the party where district leaders will coordinate with the Sena ministers for a grant or development-related matters, a party functionary said.

“There is no harm in doing the work in their traditional bases and expanding the party presence there, but since we are in a coalition government, they cannot overlook us. We have pointed out how public welfare work or proposals we take to the guardian minister is put on the back-burner or avoided,” said a district president from western Maharashtra, who did not wish to be named. Another district chief from Marathwada region said that this was the second time district leaders have complained to Sena boss on its workers being ignored.

Aaditya Thackeray has been appointed coordinator of Mumbai city, while Subhash Desai has will coordinate in Jalna. Eknath Shinde for Chandrapur and Gondia, Uday Samant for Kolhapur and Satara, Dada Bhuse for Nashik and Ahmednagar, Gulabrao Patil for Buldhana and Amravati, Anil Parab for Pune and Raigad, Shankarrao Gadakh for Solapur and Sangli, Sanjay Rathod for Nanded and Bhandara-Nagpur, Abdul Sattar for Nandurbar and Wardha, Shambhuraj Desai for Hingoli and Parbhani, and Sandeepan Bhumare for Beed and Latur have been appointed.

