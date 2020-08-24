Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to be careful during festivals

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pune

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

He was speaking after inaugurating a Covid care centre at COEP ground here via video link.

The 800-bed facility, including 200 ICU beds, was developed within 18 days, officials said.

“The state government has already relaxed many lockdown restrictions. We have also developed adequate healthcare infrastructure in the state. However, we need to be more cautious to stop the spread of coronavirus during festivals and rain,” he said.



Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said jumbo Covid care facilities will come up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad township.

